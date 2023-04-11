Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation elects its new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A general meeting of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has been held, Trend reports citing the federation.

At first, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the event held in the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov greeted the participants of the meeting and wished them success. After the approval of the agenda of the meeting, the President of the Federation Javid Gurbanov made a report, which was then adopted by voting.

Then the election was held for the new leadership of the federation. Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov was elected the new president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

Speaking at the meeting, the new president of the federation thanked for the trust, after which he briefed about the further development of volleyball and priority goals.

He noted that the mass character and promotion of volleyball are among the priority areas, and an appropriate strategy for the development of this sport will be prepared.

At the meeting, Faig Garayev and Bahruz Guliyev were elected vice-presidents of the federation, and Zaur Akhundov, Elchin Aghakishiyev, Ilgar Nuriyev, Elgar Bagirov and Gunay Salamova - members of the board.

In the end, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade and Vice-President of the Volleyball Federation Faig Garayev made speeches.

Garayev presented a plaque of thanks to the former president of the federation Gurbanov for supporting the development of volleyball.