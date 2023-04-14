Azerbaijan's success in gymnastics due to work done under leadership of First VP, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva - AGF SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan's success in gymnastics is due to the work carried out under the leadership of the country's First Vice-President, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, Nurlana Mammadzada, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the opening ceremony of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today.

Noting that this is the third time Baku hosts this competition, she said that in contrast with the previous tournaments, this year the audience will witness performances of gymnasts from 14 countries, both in junior and senior age categories.

She added that the success of the Baku school has been demonstrated by the achievements of Azerbaijani gymnasts at major international competitions. As a result, international gymnasts are quite interested in the events being hosted in Baku.

The 3-rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

Azerbaijan hosted the AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in 2018 and in 2019.