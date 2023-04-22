Baku hosts award ceremony for FIG World Cup winners in rhythmic gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. An awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the all-around individual and group exercises was held, Trend reports.

In the individual all-around, Stilyana Nikolova (Bulgaria) won the gold medal, Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) won the silver medal, and Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria) won the bronze medal.

In the all-around teams in group exercises, the first place was taken by the Chinese team, the second place was taken by the Israeli team, and the third position was taken by the Azerbaijani team.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.