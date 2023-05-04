Lachin district included in list of checkpoints across state border of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The 'Number of checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their location area' law has been amended, Trend reports.

The related document was signed by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, this list includes a checkpoint across the state border in the Lachin district (near the village of Malkhalaf) between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

- Eyvazli checkpoint across the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia – (Eyvazli village, Gubadli district).

- Gazanchi checkpoint across the state border with Armenia – (Gazanchi village, Zangilan district).

- crossing point at the Fuzuli International Airport (Mirzajamalli village, Fuzuli district).

- crossing point at the Zagatala International Airport (Mukhakh village, Zagatala district).