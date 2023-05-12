Encouraging to witness rebirth of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Swedish traveler

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 12. It is encouraging to witness the rebirth of Karabakh, Swedish traveler T.Sundberg, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated lands, told Trend's Karabakh Bureau.

"It's nice to be here and witness the rebirth of Karabakh. We had the opportunity to see the impressive nature here. Indeed, its nature is very beautiful. Of course, there is a mine danger here, but very intensive work is being carried out to clear Karabakh [from mines] and revive it," Sundberg said.

International travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization are on a visit to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The delegation is headed by Bengt Hildebrand, who is represented on the board of the "Club 100". This club unites international travelers of Scandinavian origin. The trip started from the Fuzuli district.

Within three days, the delegation also plans to visit Tartar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the UK "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.