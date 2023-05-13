Footages from “Kharibulbul” festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha at Euronews (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Euronews TV channel has demonstrated footage from the "Kharibulbul" International Musical Festival, held in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The video was posted in the popular "No comment" section.

"The cultural capital of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Shusha, hosted once again the Kharibulbul music festival. Music and dance groups from member countries of the International Organisation of Turkic Culture performed at the festival, in Shusha's Jidir Plain," the publication said.

The "Kharibulbul" International Musical Festival was held in Shusha on May 9-11.