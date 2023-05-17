Presentation of international IB diploma program takes place at Azerbaijan’s ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The presentation of the international IB diploma program took place at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

At the event, which was attended by education field workers, Vice-rector of ADA University for Academic Work Vafa Kazdal spoke about the ADA school, its activities and organization of training at the school.

"Although the ADA school is less than five years old, a lot of success has been achieved. Our school has always tried to achieve international standards. The IB Diploma Program will provide a platform and opportunities for new achievements,” Kazdal said.

“Within the framework of the program, education adapted to the norms of Azerbaijan will be provided, subjects in the fields necessary for our country will be taught. Studying on the basis of the internationally recognized curriculum program will allow our students to receive further education not only in Azerbaijan, but also at foreign universities," she added.

Head of the Baku City Education Department Mehriban Veliyeva pointed out that the important role of science and education in the development of society, noting that various projects are being successfully implemented in this direction at ADA University.

"The IB Diploma Program allows to develop the knowledge necessary for the modern world. Programs in this direction are of great importance for improvement and renewal in the education sector. This program will contribute to further improve the quality of education at ADA," she said.

Then Manager of the department for admission and registration of ADA students Leylakhanum Zeynalova told about the admission to the school.

Head of the IB diploma program Samir Javadov spoke about the main advantages of the program and the support through it for the development of students' social skills.

Speaking with an interactive presentation, Coordinator of the IB program Gadir Mikayilov touched upon such elements of the program as creativity, activity, services and basic expectations.