Grand opening of 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics hold in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The grand opening of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

The opening was announced by Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and President of European Gymnastics.

"The European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Azerbaijan for the fifth time. Also, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships was organized twice in our country. A few days ago, during a meeting of the council of the International Gymnastics Federation, it was decided to hold the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Baku in 2027," he said.

Gayibov expressed gratitude to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the country's Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, the local organizing committee, and volunteers for the high organization of the the 39th championship.

It was highlighted that the organization of such competitions is impossible without the support of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who always treats sports with great attention and care.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The athletes perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.