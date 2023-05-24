Azerbaijan clears close to 600 hectares from mines in liberated territories in May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Nearly 600 hectares of land have been completely cleared of mines in the liberated territories by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units since early May, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of up to 30,420 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories so far.

In total, 10,206 anti-personnel mines, 2,580 anti-tank mines and 10,446 units of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

Besides, since early May, as a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units with other state bodies a total of 830 km of roads were cleared of snow to maintain the evacuation routes in constant working state and to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and military equipment.

The main efforts are aimed at de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.