Senior Lecturer of Baku Higher Oil School Aigul Musayeva selected as Mentor of Year (PHOTO)

Aygul Musayeva, a senior lecturer at the Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR, has become one of the winners of the Azerbaijan Women in IT Award (AWITA).

A jury consisting of prominent figures from the technology industry and public figures selected her as the winner in the Mentor of the Year category.

AWITA is an annual event aimed at promoting IT among girls and demonstrating the achievements of girls in the field of technology and innovation. Its mission is to introduce talented and distinguished girls in the field of technology to the world and to inspire the next generation of tech professionals.