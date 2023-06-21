Azerbaijan's AZAL names reason for delay of Baku-Nakhchivan flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the territory of Azerbaijan, flights of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) in the direction of Baku-Nakhchivan have been delayed since June 20, Trend reports via AZAL.

AZAL is actively working on the operational organization of passenger transportation. Taking into account the desire to ensure safety and the best service for passengers, the transportation of passengers will be carried out alternately.

Currently, the departures of two flights are delayed.

Thus, as many as 51 passengers were accommodated at the hotel, while the rest preferred to go home. Several flights have already been sent to Nakhchivan at night and in the morning, the rest of the flights will be operated according to the schedule.

Flight safety, as well as the well-being of passengers and crew members, are always the highest priority for AZAL. The company urges passengers whose flights were delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Nakhchivan to show understanding and patience.