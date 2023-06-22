Prosecutor General holds operational meeting in Azerbaijan's Lachin district (PHOTO) UPDATE

details added, first version published at 11:46

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports.

After the opening ceremony of the new Prosecutor's Office administrative building of the Lachin district, an operational meeting has begun with leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur Economic District, and military prosecutors of subordinate districts and territories operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan participating.

Kamran Aliyev gave the necessary instructions in his opening speech at the meeting.

The prosecutor general said that after the occupation of Lachin and before its return to the control of Azerbaijan on August 26, 2022, as many as 1,511 out of 2,020 private residential buildings located in this city were deliberately destroyed and rendered uninhabitable by the relevant state bodies of Armenia and persons of Armenian nationality who illegally settled there.

Out of 27 common residential buildings, 19 were deliberately completely destroyed, 8 were damaged. In total, out of 190 administrative buildings, 143 were completely destroyed and rendered unusable, and 47 were damaged.

Moreover, upon the return of the city of Lachin to Azerbaijan in August 2022, Armenians who lived in 509 private residential buildings belonging to citizens of Azerbaijan in Lachin during the occupation, on behalf and with the special support of the relevant state bodies of Armenia, deliberately damaged walls, ceilings, floors, roofing, doors and windows in these houses.

Similar actions were committed in the villages of the Lachin district.

These facts have been established by irrefutable evidence in a criminal case under the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.