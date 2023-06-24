Active work being carried out everywhere in liberated lands of Azerbaijan - Ambassador of Tajikistan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Active work is being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war] under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli told the reporters, Trend reports.

Soli has visited the Lachin district as part of the diplomatic corps representatives.

He noted that creative programs and projects are being successfully implemented everywhere, and big changes are noticeable.

"These works are carried out in order for these beautiful lands to flourish. And we see that there are already elements of prosperity here," Soli said.

He expressed confidence in establishing a peaceful life and noted that people will be able to return and live peacefully in these beautiful places.

"We see everywhere the implementation of creative programs, there is a rapid construction and renovation. This suggests that peaceful life is improving," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the Lachin district today, where they got acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out there.