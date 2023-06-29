MINEPS conference in Baku organized at high level - UNESCO (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII) has ended in Baku, Trend reports.

"The MINEPS conference helped develop a common message, which is that sport can change lives. And this should become an element of the social, economic, political agenda," UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos said at the closing of the conference.

According to her, the organization of the conference was held at the highest level, and amazing results were achieved during the conference.

As a result of the conference, the Baku Declaration was also adopted within the framework of the UNESCO Fit for Life sports program.

On June 26-29, Baku hosted the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII), which was attended by more than 50 ministers and dignitaries, as well as over 540 representatives from more than 120 countries.