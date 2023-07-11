Literary and musical composition to accompany Vagif Poetry Days (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Vagif Poetry Days, which will be held on July 13-15, 2023, with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, promise an interesting program this time, Trend reports.

The event is named after Molla Panah Vagif who was an 18th-century Azerbaijani poet, statesman and diplomat. He is regarded as the founder of the realism genre in Azerbaijani poetry.

A Poetry Day, along with other events, will follow the participation of Azerbaijani and modern poets of the Turkic peoples in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - the city of Shusha.

The program of the Vagif Poetry Days will also include a concert by an ensemble of old musical instruments. People's Artists of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fargana Gasimova and others will perform, along with the verses of Vagif, passages from immortal works of Khaqani Shirvani, Imadaddin Nasimi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Mir Hamza Nigari, Mir-Mohsun Navvab, Molla Panah Vagif, Nizami Ganjavi and Shah Ismail Khatai.

Meanwhile, a literary and musical composition will also be presented as part of the Vagif Poetry Days.