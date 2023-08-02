Azerbaijani Team Garabag continues UEFA Europa League campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Azerbaijani football club Garabag played the return match against the Polish team Rakow at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

The match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Fran Tudor scored a goal for the guests in the 52nd minute, and Redon Chicha equalized for the Aghdam team in the 60th minute.

Having lost the first match in Poland with a score of 3:2, Garabag will now continue their journey in the UEFA Europa League, while Rakow advanced to the next stage based on the aggregate score of the two matches.