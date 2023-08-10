“YouthCan!” project in summer camp (AD) (PHOTO)

“SOS Children’s Village Azerbaijan” organizes summer camp with Azercell’s support

A summer camp was organized for the participants of the "YouthCan!" project within the cooperation of "Azercell Telecom" and "SOS Children's Villages" Association. About 40 youngsters joined the event held on July 24-28 at the Olympic Center of Gusar region.

During the 5-day program, "SOS Villages" residents learned about "Identification of skills", "Leadership and communication skills", “Crafting CVs and new techniques of applying for jobs” through various group activities and team games at the camp. In addition to a Q&A session with Human Resources specialists, the participants also had an opportunity to take thematic and practical trainings on "Skills of the future", "Mock interviews", "Career planning", and "Time management".

The "YouthCan!" supported by Azercell aims to provide access to education, professional development, and employment for the young residents of SOS Children's Villages. The leading mobile operator continues its projects aimed at protecting the health and rights of people in need of special care and belonging to the vulnerable group, ensuring their integration into society, and getting a quality education.