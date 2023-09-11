Azerbaijani students preparing for Olympiads with Azercell’s support performed successfully at the International Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO)

The 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2023) was held in Szeged, Hungary from 28th of August to 4th of September 2023. Our schoolchildren successfully participated in the Olympiad joined by 351 competitors from 87 countries and entered the list of winners. Azerbaijani representatives supported by Azercell finished the competition with 1 bronze medal and 2 incentive awards.

Fuad Garayev, a 10th-grade students of Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics biased lyceum, won a bronze medal, while Sahib Aliyev, an 11th-grade student of Baku City Secondary School No. 245, and Fidan Huseynova, an 11th-grade student of Ganja Physics, Mathematics and Informatics biased lyceum, received an incentive award.

During the 2-day competition, the participants were given 5 hours to solve 3 algorithmic tasks each day.

It should be noted that the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) is an annual international competition accompanied by social and cultural programs for secondary school and high school students from different countries. It is the main international science Olympiad and is one of the most prestigious competitive programming events in the world.

Since 2017, the preparation process of our schoolchildren for the international Olympiads in informatics has been carried out within the framework of the partnership of "Azercell Teleсom" LLC with the Ministry of Science and Education. During this period, our schoolchildren successfully represented our country in international Olympiads of various scales and received a total of 54 medals, including 3 gold, 14 silver and 37 bronze.