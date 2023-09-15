Azerbaijan commissions school built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. One of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects in the field of education covered Shamakhi district in the 2023–2024 academic year, Trend reports.

In the framework of projects implemented by the Foundation in the field of education, 500 schools have been built and repaired since 2004. This year, on Knowledge Day, the 500th school of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was handed over to pupils and teachers in Goylar village of Shamakhi district.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Head of Shamakhi District Executive Power Tahir Mammadov, and Head of Mountainous Shirvan Regional Education Department Rovshan Aliyev familiarized themselves with conditions created at the school.

Anar Alakbarov met with pupils and parents, conveyed greetings from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and said all conditions have been created in the new building of the school. He advised schoolchildren to study well under the conditions he created.

The building of secondary school No. 1 in Goylar village, built in 1975, has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. As a result of construction work started in January with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new school building for 624 pupils was constructed. The three-story, four-building building is equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, subject rooms, and laboratories with visual aids. The school has a rich library, an assembly hall for various events, a sports hall inside the school that promotes the physically healthy development of children, and an outdoor sports ground. Landscaping and gardening work have been carried out in the school yard.