Iran suspends flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Iran has suspended all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the opposite direction from today, Head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said, Trend reports.

According to him, taking into account the situation in the region, flights are suspended.

Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh noted that this decision was made in connection with ensuring the safety of passengers and the safe organization of flights.

He said that passengers who bought tickets can return them in accordance with the rules.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.