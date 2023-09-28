Metal bulk in water samples in Azerbaijan's Soyudlu exceeds norms - minister of ecology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Micon International Co. Limited took 20 samples of underground water at 20 sites during monitoring at the landfill site in the village of Soyudlu, Gadabay district. It was found that the hardness and turbidity of the water were above normal and the dissolved oxygen in the water was below normal, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev, during the familiarization of the villagers with the expert report on health, safety, and environmental issues related to the management of waste generated during the operation of the Gadabay gold mine, conducted by Micon International Co. Limited, said that among heavy metals, the content of iron, copper, zinc, nickel, and manganese was higher than normal.

The minister noted that 18 samples of groundwater were taken at 18 sites, and as a result of the analysis, it was found that hardness and turbidity, including metals, are significantly higher than normal.

"In order to monitor air quality, noise, and background radiation, eight samples were taken from eight sites, and as a result of the analysis, it was found that the indicators for all parameters are within the normal range,” said Babayev.

In addition, 32 soil samples were taken at 32 locations. Although all indicators were determined to be within the normal range, only metals turned out to have high indicators. The high content of metals in soil and water analyses is explained by the peculiarities of ore formation in the area," said the minister.

Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the Commission. The Commission includes the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency, the deputy minister of health, the deputy minister of emergency situations, the deputy minister of agriculture, the head of the Industry and Energy Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, the head of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and the head of the Executive Authority of Gadabay district.

Previously, a group of individuals tried to hold a protest action against the construction of an artificial lake in Soyudlu on June 20. A commission was established to study the case and was tasked with monitoring and assessing the current situation, as well as ensuring consideration of citizens' appeals in the fields of health and environmental protection.