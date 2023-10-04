Chronicles of Victory: October 4, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron Fist', in response to Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents chronicle of the Second Karabakh War for October 4, 2020:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation by the Azerbaijani Army;

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation;

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Arabiya TV channel;

- The glorious Azerbaijani Army liberated the following settlements: Jabrayil city, Karkhulu village, Shukurbayli village, Yukhari Maralyan village, Charakan village, Dashkasan village, Horovlu village, Dejal village, Mahmudlu village, Jafarabad village.

- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated commanders of the Joint Corps – Major General Mayis Barkhudarov, Major General Hikmat Mirzayev and all their personnel on the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and nine villages of Jabrayil district.

- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made an Instagram post on the victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the front.

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the liberated Sugovushan village;

- Two civilians killed, and two were injured as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijan's Beylagan by the Armenian armed forces. The Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement on the shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to four residents.

- The criminal case was initiated against Armenia's Arayik Harutyunyan;

- Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev made an appeal to international organizations;

- The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan released the list of people injured as a result of the Armenian provocation in Ganja;

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted at the post where National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov alone killed a lot of Armenian servicemen;

- The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shared once again the footage of a large number of the Armenian armed forces’ weapons, other military equipment, and vehicles seized as a trophy in the Jabrayil direction.