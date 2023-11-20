Nar contributes to promoting children’s rights in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Nar has joined the awareness-raising campaign organized in Baku, Lankaran and Sheki on the occasion of November 20th - World Children's Rights Day. The campaign organized by "Regional Development" Public Union, Ministry of Science and Education, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, AzerGold CJSC and Nar covered 300 students and the general public. The event aims to raise awareness on the rights of schoolchildren through an educational environment in aforementioned regions.

As part of the initiative, theater plays on children's issues were put on and interactive discussions were held in Lankaran and Sheki. A Debate Forum on children's rights was organized in Baku with the participation of children. At the forum, Director of the Public Relations Department of Nar Aziz Akhundov spoke about the exemplary social projects implemented by the mobile operator for the benefit of young people.

It is worth noting that Nar has identified the development of science and education as one of its main Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy directions. The mobile operator's support to promote World Children's Rights Day highlights its unwavering commitment to the healthy development of the young generation. More details about the CSR projects implemented by Nar are available at nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 3 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.