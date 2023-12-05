Investigation underway on mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Investigation is underway on the fact of mine explosion in the territory of Azerbaijans' Aghdam district, General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation in connection with the injury of an employee of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Vagif Akbarov, while carrying out his official duties as a result of mine explosion in the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation.

An anti-personnel mine exploded on the territory of Sarijali village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation, as a result of which Vagif Akbarov was wounded.

He was taken to the district hospital. His right leg was amputated below the knee. His health condition is currently satisfactory.

