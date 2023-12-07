International forumers take in demining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), continues in Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum participants observed the process of neutralizing mines found on Azerbaijan's territory of Aghdam.

Participants in the International Forum on "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, have begun their visit to Aghdam.

The forum participants first visited the Alley of Martyrs in Aghdam.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first Karabakh war were buried here.

