Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili's solo opens at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The exhibition of works by the outstanding Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili has been opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia.

Before the event, a representative of the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation, the artist's great-granddaughter Elisabed Lordkipanidze told reporters that the personal exhibition features Gudiashvili's works from the Paris period to the end of his life. His graphic works and paintings are also displayed here.

In conclusion, the artist's great-granddaughter mentioned with great importance the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation and her grandfather's special relations with the Azerbaijani people.

She thanked the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the exhibition at such a high level.

It was noted that the works of the legendary artist in painting, graphics, and stage design are being demonstrated for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov shared with the guests some special moments about the exhibition.

"The works presented at the exhibition belong specifically to the Lado Gudiashvili family. Here, the master's paintings are sorted by the genres in which they were painted. The exhibition also features various collections of Lado Gudiashvili's works," said Novruzov.

He also expressed gratitude to the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation and the Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan for organizing this exhibition.

Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Patardze noted that there have always been friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

"Our relations are successfully developing both in the political and economic spheres, and I would like to particularly emphasize humanitarian and cultural ties," the ambassador emphasized.

He also mentioned that, with the participation of the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia in Tbilisi, the foundation of the Azerbaijani Drama Theater named after Heydar Aliyev was laid.

"Recently, a memorial plaque to the outstanding Georgian poet Nikoloz Baratashvili was unveiled in Ganja. Also, the Georgian State Drama Theater in the Alibeyli village of the Gakh district was named after the outstanding Georgian writer Ilia Chavchavadze," said Pataradze.

The diplomat added that the exhibition will last for three months, and visitors will enjoy it.

"The Georgian spirit, Georgian traditions, and Georgian hospitality are reflected in the works of Gudiashvili," the ambassador noted.

Pataradze expressed gratitude to the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation, the State Museum of Georgia, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the exhibition.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, speaking about the creative path of Gudiashvili, said that the master began to paint at an early age, and his art still amazes everyone.

The founder of the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation, Anna Meliva, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and everyone who contributed to the organization of this exhibition.

Then, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

Graduates of the Baku Academy of Choreography presented the guests with a Georgian dance.

Numerous works presented at the Baku exhibition are of special interest. Gudiashvili's graphics should be mentioned above all. They include sketches of costumes for a ballet performance that was never staged.

The first exhibition of Gudiashvili's artwork took place in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, when the artist was 19 years old. The young artist became widely known in the art community of Georgia as a result of this exhibition. Following the exhibition, he became a part of the cultural life of Tbilisi.

Gudiashvili's idol was the legendary Georgian painter Niko Pirosmani. He addressed the image of Pirosmani several times in his artwork. The artist found fame in Europe as well. He was particularly famous in the art world of Paris, where he lived for five years, and gained the recognition of art enthusiasts with his exhibitions in several European cities as well as in North America (New York).

The interaction of Gudiashvili with world-famous figures such as Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Vladimir Mayakovsky, and Sergei Yesenin left a peculiar imprint on the works he created. Gudiashvili proved himself as an artist who portrayed reality through a personal approach and, at the same time, as an attentive observer and psychologist who masterfully portrayed an infinite range of emotions on the faces of his characters.

The artist passed away in 1980. He was notable for his artistic outlook and distinctive style. He is considered one of the founders of Georgian modernism and the Tbilisi avant-garde movement.

The exhibition of the artist's works will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center until April 24.

