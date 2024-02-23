Azerbaijani athletes achieved great success in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani athletes have achieved great success in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup held today in Baku.

"I am happy to welcome all of you to the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy. Baku hosts this competition already for the 7th time. In recent years, our athletes in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling have achieved great success," she said.

"I am very pleased to emphasize that Azerbaijani gymnasts join the senior competitions of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics among men for the first time. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Mehriban Aliyeva for the special attention and care shown to the development of sports," the deputy minister noted.

She pointed out that gymnasts from 32 countries of the world will compete for the title of the winner at this World Cup.

"The competition is also remarkable as it qualifies for the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish success to all the participants," Vasileva concluded.