Azerbaijan's Khojaly discovers remains of three more victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The remains of three more people have been found in the mass grave in Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was noted that the Department of Forensic Science and Information Technology of the General Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the discovery of a mass grave during excavation work carried out as part of major restoration and construction work in the center (near the former carpet factory) of the city of Khojaly liberated from the Armenian occupation.

"As a result of investigative actions carried out in the specified territory, the remains of three more people were discovered. It was thus established that the human remains buried in the mass grave belonged to at least 13 individuals (two of them minors) who were subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence. It was also found that their hands were tied," the reports says.

Specialists from the Prosecutor General's Office with the participation of employees of the Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, and the Azerbaijani Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) went to the place where the burial was discovered inspected the burial site, the discovered bone fragments were duly removed for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory tests, and other necessary procedural actions were carried out. The public will be provided with additional information, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.