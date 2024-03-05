Austrian-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group's members visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Members of the Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group of the Austrian National Council have left for a visit to Azerbaijan's Aghdam, which has been recently liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The delegation will get familiarized with the war crimes perpetrated in Aghdam during the nearly 30-year Armenian occupation, as well as the reconstruction and building efforts undertaken by the Azerbaijani state following the city's liberation.

Yesterday, on March 4, the delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) in Baku, honored the memory of heroic sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who died in the fight for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid flowers at their tombs.

