BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. One more participant in the Inter-Club World Championship has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Borussia Dortmund has qualified for the 2025 World Cup.

This was caused by the loss of Leipzig in the 1/8 final duel of the Champions League with Real - 0:1, 1:1. Borussia has opened its way to the World Championship when the Leipzig players stopped fighting.

It should be noted that the world championship will be held in the USA from June 15 to July 13. 32 teams will compete in 8 groups. Until Borussia, Vidad (Morocco), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urava (Japan), Chelsea, Manchester City (both England), Real (Spain), Bayern (Germany), PSG (France), Inter (Italy), Porto, Benfica (both Portugal), Monterrey, Leon (both two from Mexico), Seattle (USA), Auckland (New Zealand), Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense (all Brazil) qualified for the World Cup.