Muslims in France face islamophobia at state-owned enterprises - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Muslims in France suffer from Islamophobia at state-owned enterprises, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gunduz Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"France has 2,500 mosques and a Muslim population of over 6 million. Although the number of mosques appears to be great, the vast majority of them are one-room structures. When Muslims build buildings of worship, their financial capacity is limited, and when they obtain financial assistance from other Muslim countries, France objects, claiming that these countries are attempting to Muslimize France. The bulk of cases of prejudice are related to Muslim women and their clothing," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel