Azerbaijan heavily relies on cross-border rivers for water supplies - State Agency advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan is a country with scarce water resources, said Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Asad Shirinov during the Baku Water Week conference dedicated to the international exhibition on water management, Trend reports.

He pointed out that transboundary rivers account for the majority of Azerbaijan's water resources.

"It is critical that we make the best use of our available freshwater resources. The mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus contribute 90 percent of the country's freshwater reserves," he emphasized.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel