Qarabag does more than its best - Sabail FC head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We all expect Qarabag to succeed, said Sabail head coach Shahin Diniyev, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The experienced expert evaluated the match between "Bayer" and "Qarabag," which will be held within the UEFA Europa League last-16. According to Diniyev, today Qarabag overreached.

"Because the Azerbaijani champion consistently managed to win games and left us feeling satisfied with his accomplishments. His strength as an opponent was also demonstrated in the game against Bayer in Baku. For this reason, fighting the Germans is exceedingly challenging. Yet in spite of all, Qarabag succeeded. Bayer, in my opinion, will travel with the first squad. To get past the stage, they won't switch up their squad. At BayArena, we have an extremely challenging game in store for us. However, Qarabag never failed to astonish us. It is my hope that Aghdam's representative would perform well in this game as well. We trust in Qarabag, not the paper, no matter how good the odds appear to be for Bayer," he stated.

The return match between Bayer and Qarabag will start on March 14 at 00:00 (GMT+4) at BayArena. The match in Baku ended with a score of 2:2.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel