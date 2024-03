BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the earthquake of 3.0 magnitude occurred at 04:47 (GMT+4) in the Caspian Sea, 220 kilometers east of Siyazan station.

The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 28 kilometers.