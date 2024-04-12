Baku to host screening of Lithuanian director's documentary movie

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Landmark Center in Baku will host a screening of "Suolis/The Jump" movie on April 18 at 18.30 (GMT +4), Trend reports.

The event will be organized by the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"The Jump" is a documentary film by Lithuanian director Giedre Zickyte.

The script writers are Zickyte and Josh Alexander, and the cinematography is by Rimvydas Leipus.

The film premiered in June 2020.

It narrates the story of Lithuanian sailor Simas Kudirka, who, on November 23, 1970, jumped from a Soviet ship onto an American ship and asked for asylum in the US.

Against the backdrop of rare archival footage and dramatic reconstruction, Kudirka tells this story.

To note, the movie was shown at a number of film festivals.

Admission to the movie show is free, but only with prior registration. Those wishing to watch the documentary must pre-register by sending an email to [email protected] (indicating the names of participants and contact phone number) until April 17, 17:00.

