Azerbaijan creates registry of importers and producers of tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan creates a registry of entrepreneurs engaged in the import and production of tobacco products, Trend reports.

The matter was addressed in the “Tobacco and Tobacco Products" law amendment, which was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The proposed amendment entails establishing procedures for registering business entities involved in the import and production of tobacco products, as well as maintaining a register (referred to as "the Register") of such entities. Additionally, regulations governing the Register are to be established.

Re-registration and registration procedures for businesses engaged in tobacco product import and production will adhere to the provisions outlined in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Licenses and Permits."

Upon registration, businesses will be listed in the Register, and they will receive an extract from the Register in either electronic or paper format. A state fee, as stipulated by the "State Duty" law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, must be paid for the issuance of this extract.

Oversight of activities related to the import and production of tobacco products, including adherence to registration conditions outlined in Articles 10.2 and 10.3 of the law, will be conducted by the authority designated by the relevant executive body.

After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel