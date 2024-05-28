Health status of mine-injured person in Azerbaijan's Aghdam revealed

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 28. Traumatic amputation of the lower third of the left leg has been diagnosed in employee of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Hasil Yusubov (born in 1997) injured in a mine explosion in Sirkhavand village, Aghdam district, department head of the district's central hospital Nofel Zeynalov told Trend.

According to Zeynalov, the injured person delivered to the hospital was provided with first aid, the bleeding was stopped, and he was sent to the Barda central district hospital.

To note, an investigation is underway into the mine incident in Aghdam that resulted in the ANAMA employee's injury.

The Prosecutor's Office personnel examined the incident site, and other necessary procedural measures were taken.

