Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yasar Guler and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, Trend reports via the ministry.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shehids (Martyrs) of pilots as a result of the crash of the SF-260D type military training aircraft belonging to the fraternal Turkish Air Force in Kayseri.

Your grief is our grief too.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the servicemen who died, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace," the letter reads.

To note, a military training plane crashed in Türkiye today, and two pilots were confirmed dead.

