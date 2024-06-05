Gifts will rain from the sky at the Balloon Festival contest by Nar!

To strengthen its presence in the regions with affordable offers, Nar is proud to be the main partner of the Balloon Festival, one of this summer's most anticipated events. In celebration of the festival, which will be held in Shamakhi region on June 8-9, Nar is excited to announce the Balloon Festival contest, featuring an array of valuable gifts.

The contest will take place on Nar's Instagram page from June 5-9. Participants must score a minimum of 30 points in a specially designed-game to advance to the finals. Three winners will be randomly selected from those who achieve the passing score. The first-place winner will receive an iPhone 15 Pro, the second-place winner will receive a JBL headset, and the third-place winner will receive a gift card worth AZN 100. For more details on the competition terms, please click here. In addition to the prize contest, Nar will offer exciting surprises for festival attendees.

It's noteworthy that Nar is committed to bringing festivals, music, and sports events closer to its customers, creating engaging leisure opportunities. For detailed information about projects supported by Nar, please visit nar.az.

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.