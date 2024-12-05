Azerbaijan applying modern approaches to environmental protection - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is applying modern approaches to environmental protection, the country's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev said at the Sixth All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children today, Trend reports.

"Investment is important to protect children from the effects of climate change. In the future, our youth will prioritize environmental rights. Active participation of youth in the fight against climate change ranks among the essential issues of our time," he added.

To note, the Sixth All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held within the collaboration between the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

