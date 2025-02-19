Asia’s influence needs to resonate worldwide - Bahrain's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Asia's voice must be amplified globally, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku, Trend reports.

Al Saleh emphasized that Asia, home to 60 percent of the world's population, is the cradle of many civilizations.

"In an era of global interconnections, regional conflicts, energy security, colonialism, and hegemonic politics are emerging as challenges that transcend the borders of regional states and have serious global consequences.

As representatives of the Asian peoples, we must amplify the voice of all stakeholders and people of this continent," he said.

