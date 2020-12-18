Azerbaijan determines sum of compensations for individuals' secured deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The amount of compensation for secured deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan was proposed to be set in the amount of 100,000 manat ($58,820), Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law ‘On full insurance of deposits’, discussed at Azerbaijani Parliament’s plenary meeting held on Dec.18.

It was also noted at the meeting that the above law expired on December 4, 2020. The submitted draft proposed to extend the law until April 5, 2021.

The amendments to the law were put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.