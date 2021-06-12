Supervisory Council approves Azerbaijani Airlines management improvement committees' staff (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Supervisory Council of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) held a regular online meeting, Trend reports on June 12 referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by members of the council and board, as well as other officials.

The online meeting was chaired by the head of the Supervisory Council, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

At the meeting the regulations and the staff of the committees set up to improve the management of the CJSC taking into account modern corporate governance standards were approved, the regulations on the corporate secretary was discussed and approved.

Besides, hearing of speeches on current issues related to the activities of the CJSC was held.

The Supervisory Council of the CJSC was established by Azerbaijan’s presidential order dated March 30, 2021.