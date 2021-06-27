The first block train along the North-South corridor arrived to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first container train sent from Helsinki (Finland) to the Indian port of Nava Sheva arrived to our country. A train of 32 40-foot containers will deliver a cargo of paper products to India. The operators of this project are JSC Russian Railways Logistics, ADY Container LLC and Tarkib Trans Co, Trend reports citing subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Container LLC.

This project is a pilot project implemented as a result of close cooperation between railway operators of the countries participating in the North-South International Transport Corridor. Depending on the results of the current pilot block train, block trains will move regularly along the corridor.

The containers are transported on railway platforms owned by ADY Container, which have been sent to Finland for loading. Organization of transcontinental block trains is one of the main goals of ADY Container LLC, thus the company has taken the responsibility to provide the platform for the implementation of this project. Containers will be delivered to the port of Nava Sheva in multimodal mode - by rail, road and sea. Unlike sea transport, the container block train along this corridor will significantly reduce travel time.