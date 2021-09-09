Most expensive cars for online sale in Azerbaijan - summary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The cost of the most expensive car put up for online sale in Azerbaijan exceeds 500,000 manat ($294,118), Trend reports, according to a summary compiled from the data on online car-selling websites in Azerbaijan.

For example, the cost of "Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC" (4.0 L, 2021) is 578,000 manat ($340,000), while "Bentley Continental" (6.0 L, 2018) costs 508,000 manat ($298,824).

Rolls-Royce "Wraith" (6.5 L, 2016) is offered for sale for 470,000 manat ($276,471).

A report from the State Customs Committee (SCC) said Azerbaijan has increased the volume of vehicle imports from January to July 2021.

According to the report, this indicator made up 47,374 vehicles, which is 70.5 percent more than in the first half of 2020.

In the first seven months of the year, Azerbaijan also imported 64 vehicles with a capacity of 10 people or more, 44 electric vehicles and 5,879 hybrid vehicles.