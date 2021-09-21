Azerbaijan approves new state standards for all types of cement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

New state standards for all types of cement have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy.

To improve the quality of cement produced in Azerbaijan, the state standards AZS EN 197-1:2021 "Cement - Part 1: Composition, technical requirements and compatibility criteria for general-purpose cement", AZS EN 197-2:2021 "Cement-Part 2: Assessment and verification of the stability of quality indicators", AZS GOST 30515-2021 "Cements. General technical conditions" have been approved.

The standards are approved by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization.