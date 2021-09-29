Azerbaijan harvesting sugar beet in liberated Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

After the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, grain crops were grown and harvested on 600 hectares of agricultural land in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Working Group on Economic Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to resolve the issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation, told Trend on Sept. 29.

Sugar beet has also been planted this year on a 288.8 hectare-plot in the district, of which 78.8 hectares fall on the lands liberated from the occupation.

Moreover, sugar beet is grown for the first time on the land cleared of mines in the liberated Seyidmahmudlu village of Fuzuli district.

Thus, 55-60 tons of sugar beet with a sugar content of 15-16 percent have been harvested per hectare and today about 1,800 tons of sugar beet have been prepared.

The volume has reached 3,600 tons throughout the district.

Sugar beets are being harvested in the fields. A modern beet harvester is used for harvesting crops without losses.