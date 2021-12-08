Azerbaijan launches construction of tunnels on Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband (Zangazur corridor) highway, the foundation of which was laid on October 26 by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, rapidly continues, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
Will be updated
