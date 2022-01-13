Growth of bank deposits to reduce inflationary effects on global economy - PwC

Economy 13 January 2022 18:51 (UTC+04:00)
Growth of bank deposits to reduce inflationary effects on global economy - PwC
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4 bln via bonds
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4 bln via bonds
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022
Britain's Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate
Britain's Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EIA forecasts increase in global oil inventories Oil&Gas 19:03
Non-OPEC production to be on decline in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 674 more COVID-19 cases, 509 recoveries Society 18:55
Growth of bank deposits to reduce inflationary effects on global economy - PwC Economy 18:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:51
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports in 2021 Georgia 18:39
Azerbaijan transfers Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games to State Border Service’s subordination Politics 18:38
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:36
"Khizi-Absheron" wind farm to significantly reduce volume of gas used in Azerbaijan - expert Economy 18:33
Turkmen footwear brand intends to open plant aiming to boost exports Business 18:30
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 18:28
AIX Qazaq Index rises amid progressive stabilization in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18:19
Azerbaijani Buta Airways to reduce ticket prices in all directions Economy 18:04
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA Politics 17:59
AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights Society 17:57
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to begin research in liberated lands Society 17:52
Uzbekistan intends to attract foreign direct investment in 2022 Uzbekistan 17:48
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4 bln via bonds Arab World 17:38
Azerbaijan attracts attention of whole world by implementation of large-scale projects - Trend News Agency’s deputy director general Politics 17:25
ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables as #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger Arab World 17:24
Azerbaijan forms new reality in S.Caucasus by liberation of its lands - Turkish president Politics 17:11
Georgia sees increase in number of tourists from Azerbaijan for 12M2021 Georgia 17:10
Defense Ministers of CSTO member-states decide to withdraw peacekeepers from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17:09
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix date announced Society 17:05
Azerbaijan extends term of compulsory medical insurance services exemption from VAT Society 17:05
Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes, peppers from Uzbek enterprises Uzbekistan 17:00
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022 Europe 16:47
Britain's Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate Europe 16:45
India, US review cooperation in cyber security Other News 16:43
Republican senator supports waiving CAATSA sanctions against India Other News 16:31
Indian space sector needs to be developed for business opportunities: New ISRO Chief Other News 16:28
India сalls for immediate release of sailors captured by Yemen rebels Other News 16:26
PM: Envision India as world’s go-to affordable healthcare destination Other News 16:24
Czech Development Agency eyes launching new projects in Georgia in 2022 Georgia 16:17
Body of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan and handed over to Armenia Politics 16:17
Azerbaijan holds training and methodical sessions with fire protection teams (PHOTO) Politics 16:01
TRACECA works to harmonize cargo shipments of various modalities - national secretary Transport 15:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for purchase of locks for shut-off valves Tenders 15:42
Azerbaijan Tea Producers and Exporters Association discloses main export market in 2022 Economy 15:41
Iran records increase in trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 15:37
Iran to boost oil refining capacity in Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 15:27
Moldovagaz says payment for December gas supplies fully transferred to Gazprom Europe 15:26
Russia records over 21,100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 15:24
Kazakhstan sees slight increase in coal production Kazakhstan 15:18
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for provision of services for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 14:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in export of cotton to EU Business 14:53
Georgia’s revenues from international visits double Georgia 14:50
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to co-op with ACWA Power in offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Economy 14:49
Service life of Balakhani solid waste landfill increases (PHOTO) Economy 14:45
OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office Politics 14:31
Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss withdrawal of CSTO contingent from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:29
Eminent rocket scientist S Somanath appointed ISRO chief Other News 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 13 Society 14:27
Snam to implement metals production systems by using green hydrogen Oil&Gas 14:25
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:22
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 14:22
Construction of new highway from Baku to border with Russia expected to complete by 2023 - agency Economy 14:02
We have specific plans to build solar and wind power plants - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:58
Volume of electricity generated by municipal solid waste incineration announced in Azerbaijan Economy 13:58
Europe to boost petroleum, other liquids output in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13:53
Saudi Arabia is one of handful of countries that did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:53
World's major companies interested in Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential - president Politics 13:50
Foreign investors are well aware that our word is as valuable as our signature - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:48
About 10,000 megawatts of renewable wind and solar electricity can be produced in liberated areas - President Aliyev Politics 13:47
Energy security of our country fully ensured - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:45
Khizi-Absheron wind farm will contribute to ensuring energy security of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:41
We must never be deceived by kind words of current Armenian government - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:39
Iran delays removal of subsidized exchange rate for medicine imports Business 13:35
Azerbaijan's Supermarket company’s bonds included in Baku Stock Exchange’s non-listing list Finance 13:31
Azerbaijan discloses amount of soft loans issued to farmers in 11M2021 Economy 13:29
Agricultural production slightly increases in Azerbaijan Economy 13:28
Eurasian petroleum production to be on rise by 2023 Oil&Gas 13:22
Azerbaijan announces tender for opening new radio channel Society 13:22
Kazakhstan’s Antimonopoly Department investigating KazMunayGas company Oil&Gas 13:19
International visits to Georgia up in 2021 Georgia 13:16
Europe requires more supply to renew its storage to absorb any more shocks Oil&Gas 13:10
Uzbek Statistics Committee sees increase in imports of ferrous metals Uzbekistan 13:02
PMO eyes decline in load/unload operations at Iran's Dayyer port Transport 13:02
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Saudi Arabian energy minister (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends Khizi-Absheron wind farm groundbreaking ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:48
Azerbaijan talks health condition of omicron infected persons Society 12:48
Inside look: how agricultural drones are used in Iran Business 12:47
Georgia reveals data on incoming foreign visitors for 2021 Georgia 12:36
Uzbekistan shares data on export of copper and products from it for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 12:35
Azerbaijani shipyards repair over 100 vessels in 2021 Transport 12:34
Azerbaijan discloses top financial organizations that issued most loans to businessmen in 2021 Finance 12:33
Iran’s IAC records increase in number of flights from Kerman International Airport Transport 12:32
Southern Gas Corridor playing crucial role for Europe's energy security - analysis Oil&Gas 12:31
Azerbaijani MoD meets with personnel of Heydar Aliyev Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:28
Kazakhstan’s uranium mining company opens tender to attract well tie-in services Tenders 12:27
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resumes flights to Baku Economy 12:04
Preferential insurance of orchards starts in Azerbaijan Economy 11:55
Kazakhstan waives plans to sell state share in two local HPPs to UAE investors Oil&Gas 11:52
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 13 Georgia 11:51
JP Morgan sees OPEC spare capacity falling through 2022 US 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Oil&Gas 11:43
Study shows booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on Omicron, Delta variants, says Bharat Biotech Other News 11:39
Energy Charter Secretariat proposes Azerbaijan to work together on green hydrogen transportation Oil&Gas 11:34
TRACECA eyes launching new pilot project in 2022 Transport 10:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 15 Oil&Gas 10:41
All news