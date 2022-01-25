Timing of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission's next meeting revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The next meeting of the Iranian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission is planned to be held in early March this year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.
"Today's discussions can be considered as preparation for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission. I’m sure that the orders given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be fulfilled before the meeting of the intergovernmental commission," Mustafayev noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)