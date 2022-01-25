Timing of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission's next meeting revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The next meeting of the Iranian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission is planned to be held in early March this year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Today's discussions can be considered as preparation for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission. I’m sure that the orders given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be fulfilled before the meeting of the intergovernmental commission," Mustafayev noted.